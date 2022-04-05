Headlines

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don't cast her in lead roles, says 'only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop'

Optical illusion at Tamil Nadu temple: What animal do you see - bull or elephant?

Chunky Panday breaks silence on reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur: 'This is collateral damage...'

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

‘Man gets shock of his life’: Rs 43 lakh wrongly deducted as toll tax from bank account

You'd be surprised to know that Jason is just one of 45,000 e-toll users who have been charged more than the regular charges of using the toll road.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

A truck driver, named Jason Clenton, just got the biggest shock of his life after a toll company deducted $57,000 (Rs 43 lakh) from his bank account in the name of toll tax. The innocent man was passing through a toll road in Australia’s New South Wales when the incident took place. In another such incident, the toll company collected Rs 13 lakh as toll tax from the person.

As per an international news outlet, about Rs 75,000 got deducted from the man’s account every time he crossed the toll road.

After realising the amount wrongly deducted, Jason asked the transport agency to refund his money, but they simply refused to abide by his request.

The State Transport and Road Agency claims that it will now return Jason’s money only through a credit note.

You would be surprised to know that Jason is just one of the 45,000 e-toll users who have been charged more than the regular charges of using the toll road. While Jason closed his account immediately after identifying the company’s mistake, others remained unaware.

Also, WATCH: Little girls play with pythons, pet and kiss them in viral video

The incident came out in public eye when Jason spilled details in a conversation with Australia’s 2GB radio. Sharing the incident, he said, “New South Wales and e-toll have played a bad joke with me. I am completely disappointed. I don't want credit note option at all.”

Considering the grave deductions, Chief Operations Officer of New South Wales Transport – Howard Collins has apologised for the incident. He further said that the firm will return all the amount to the drivers whose mone has been wrongly debited.

Road Minister Natalie Ward also expressed apologies, saying that such a mistake should not have happened. He added that the ‘New South Wales Transport’ has refunded everyone and people should wait for a while until the bank processes the payment.

 

