Meet Robin Bansal, IIT alumnus who quit Rs 36 lakh salary for UPSC dream; thrice unlucky, got AIR 135 in 4th attempt | Photo: Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal

As the results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 were announced earlier this week, several inspiring success stories came to light. Among them is 25-year-old Robin Bansal from an unknown town in Rajasthan’s Sangrur district. Robin’s story is one of courage, grit and perseverance.

Cracking the Union Public Service Commission CSE was not the only option to success for Robin, but it was the one he desired the most. The son of an Economics lecturer father and a homemaker mother, the boy from Lehra cracked the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) to bag admission in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi after his schooling. After completing BTech, Robin landed a handsome salary of Rs 36 lakh per annum at a private company.

However, Robin’s aim was not corporate success but serving the public. While the salary package was certain to grow well beyond Rs 36 lakh per annum (around Rs 3 lakh per month), Robin chose to quit just a year into his high-paying job and dived into his UPSC CSE preparations. His first failed attempt was in 2019. After that Robin did not taste success for two more attempts in 2020 and 2021. But 2022 was different, as Robin says he was confident of his preparation.

While he had earlier taken support of coaching centres, it eventually came down to self study which Robin says played a key role. The man from Lehra finally achieved success in the tough examination by securing All-India Rank of 135 as results were announced a few days ago. Robin now wants to join the Indian Police Services as a well-respected IPS officer. For UPSC aspirants, Robin advises to have awareness of one’s strengths and weaknesses before making their strategy to crack the UPSC exam.