Meet man whose father was a farmer, he once worked as patwari, then cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, secured..

Prem Sukh Delu, a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, was raised in a farming family but overcame his upbringing to become the first Patwari through perseverance. Still, he continued to prepare further and did not stop here.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

(Image source: Instagram
Born into a farming family, Prem Sukh Delu of Bikaner, Rajasthan, attained the status of the first Patwari through perseverance and hard work. He persisted nevertheless, passing the UPSC test and joining the IPS.
 There is a great demand for government jobs in India, and thousands of students prepare for them each year, but not all of them are successful. Some people continue to succeed because they are fully aware of their abilities. One such tale is that of Rajasthani Prem Sukh Delu, who, in just six years, was hired by the government twelve times.

Prem Sukh Delu, a resident of Bikaner, Rajasthan, was raised in a farming family but overcame his upbringing to become the first Patwari through perseverance. Still, he continued to prepare further and did not stop here. Through perseverance and hard work, he made such progress that he passed the UPSC exam and joined the IPS.

His father used to operate a camel cart in order to handle the expenses. Prem Sukh Delu was raised in a poor family as a farmer, and this was evident from birth. His father was a camel cart driver who moved people's possessions from one location to another. Prem has always prioritised his education because he wants to lift his family out of poverty.

As reported by the Times of India, Prem Sukh Delu completed his tenth-grade education at the government school in his hometown. From Government Dungar College in Bikaner, he finished his remaining studies after this. Gold medalist, he completed an MA in history. Furthermore, he passed the JRF and UGC-NET history exams successfully.

Prem Sukh Delu, the first Patwari, was motivated to take competitive exams by his older brother, a Rajasthan Police constable. He graduated in 2010, after this  he successfully applied to be hired by Patwari. But following this, he realised that this was only the beginning of his potential. He passed the NET and earned a master's degree while working as a patwari.

