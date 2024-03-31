Education

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as newspaper delivery boy, then became IAS officer after...

B Abdul Nasar, an IAS officer, lost his father when he was five years old, setting him up for a life of hardship. To make ends meet, his mother worked as a domestic helper, and as a result, he and his siblings were placed in an orphanage. Nasar spent 13 years of his schooling in Keralan orphanages. He began working as a hotel cleaner and supplier at the age of ten. He occasionally fled his orphanage but later came back to finish his education. He finished his 12th grade and graduated from Thalassery's government college despite living in abject poverty. Nasar had side jobs as a newspaper delivery boy, phone operator, and tuition payer. In 1994, Nasar began working for the government as a Kerala Health Department official. He worked his way up to become Deputy Collector of State Civil Service in 2006. Nassar was named the best Deputy Collector in Kerala in 2015. In 2017, B Abdul Nasar was promoted to IAS officer. He previously served as the Kerala Government's Housing Commissioner before being appointed District Collector of Kollam in 2019.

