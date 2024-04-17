Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

'Have obtained requisite sanction to prosecute NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha under UAPA': Delhi Police

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

Players to score century for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

9 television actors who studied engineering 

10 benefits of eating makhana with milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

He resigned as an Andhra Pradesh police constable in 2018 after humiliation from his senior.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam and becoming a civil servant is a dream of millions. Many UPSC aspirants even resigned from their well-paying jobs to prepare for it. They opted for the UPSC CSE for several reasons, including serving the country, contributing to society and others. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who resigned from his government job to prepare for UPSC. His name is Uday Krishna Reddy. He resigned as Andhra Pradesh police constable after humiliation from his senior.

Now, Reddy has cracked the UPSC CSE 2023 examination with All India Rank (AIR) 780. The Union Public Service Commission on April 16 announced the final result of UPSC CSE 2023.

Accoding to reports, Uday served as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh from 2013 to 2018. Once in 2018, the Circle Inspector (CI) had insulted Uday in front of about 60 fellow policemen. Hurt by the insult, Uday resigned the same day. He then decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam and aimed to become an IAS officer.

This year, a total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified for the prestigious civil services examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services including IAS, IPS and IFS.

READ | Meet Sidharth Ramkumar, IPS trainee, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE 2023 in 4th attempt, he's from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

This film had no superstars, got slow start at box office, was made with budget of only Rs 60 lakh, earned Rs...

How to plan hybrid fund investments as per your risk appetite

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement