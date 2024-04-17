Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

He resigned as an Andhra Pradesh police constable in 2018 after humiliation from his senior.

Cracking the UPSC civil services exam and becoming a civil servant is a dream of millions. Many UPSC aspirants even resigned from their well-paying jobs to prepare for it. They opted for the UPSC CSE for several reasons, including serving the country, contributing to society and others. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who resigned from his government job to prepare for UPSC. His name is Uday Krishna Reddy. He resigned as Andhra Pradesh police constable after humiliation from his senior.

Now, Reddy has cracked the UPSC CSE 2023 examination with All India Rank (AIR) 780. The Union Public Service Commission on April 16 announced the final result of UPSC CSE 2023.

Accoding to reports, Uday served as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh from 2013 to 2018. Once in 2018, the Circle Inspector (CI) had insulted Uday in front of about 60 fellow policemen. Hurt by the insult, Uday resigned the same day. He then decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam and aimed to become an IAS officer.

This year, a total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified for the prestigious civil services examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services including IAS, IPS and IFS.

