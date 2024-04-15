Meet man, son of samosa seller, who secured top rank in JEE Main with AIR...

Today's success story features the son of a Samosa vendor who demonstrated that anything is possible for someone who is determined enough. With an All India Rank of 6, Mohan Abhyas is the JEE Main 2017 Topper. He took care to ensure that his lack of money would not be a justification for failing to realise his goals. He used to fill in the samosas for his parents before he began studying for the IIT JEE exam.

Abhyas left for school in the early morning hours before the sun had risen fully. As the clock struck seven in the morning, he headed out, determined to take advantage of every learning opportunity that lay ahead. He frequently remained inside the walls of his school after dark, requesting permission from the Narayana Junior College administration to stay later than the allotted study hours. Even with his parents, sister, and grandmother there to provide comfort, home proved to be a difficult place to concentrate. In the calm of the college, Abhyas was able to focus and find comfort amidst the chaos of family life.

Abhyas's parents were not just vendors, they were dreamers. They saw their son's potential and encouraged him to focus on his studies, even at the cost of their business. Their unwavering support, coupled with Abhyas's determination, became the foundation of his success, proving that a supportive family can help overcome even the most challenging socioeconomic obstacles.

The apex of his accomplishments was placing sixth in the esteemed JEE Mains exam, which filled his family with pride and offered hope to countless other students overcoming comparable socioeconomic obstacles.