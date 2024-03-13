Meet man, an Indian, who quit Rs 1 crore salary job in Microsoft due to...

There are a lot of people who quit their high-paying corporate jobs to pursue a different career path. Today, we will tell you about one such man named Ruchit Garg who was working with Microsoft in Hyderabad for three years. He then shifted to the company's headquarters in Redmond. Here, he worked as a technical programme manager for three more years before quitting in 2011. Ruchit Garg then returned to India to launch a startup for farmers.

For the unversed, Ruchit Garg was earning Rs 1 crore per annum when he left the job.

Speaking about the reasons behind leaving his high-paying corporate job, Ruchit Garg said, "I got bored. I felt like a misfit there. I always wanted to run a business, and I had dabbled a bit in entrepreneurship in 2004 when the startup craze hadn't started yet. In 2011, when I saw them mushrooming in the US, I decided to get back in the game again," as quoted by Moneycontrol.

After quitting his job, Ruchit Garg launched Harvesting - a company that strives to sell fresh farm produce and get farmers better deals by cutting off intermediaries. The company claims to have benefitted more than 37 lakh farmers in India.

Revealing the reasons behind choosing the agricultural sector to start his business, Ruchit Garg said, "My grandfather was a farmer in a village near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He had a mango farm. So, I wanted to do something meaningful surrounding agriculture. Now, Harvesting helps small-holder farmers make more money. You can think of it like next-generation Amul. We help farmers with anything they need to grow their crops such as advisory, seeds, pesticides, etc., and help them sell their produce online and offline."

It is interesting to note that Ruchit Garg first discovered an interest in business when he read the Harvard Business Review at the Indian Railways library in Lucknow where his mother was a clerk. Ruchit Garg lost his father at the age of 9 and his mother's salary was the only way for his family to survive.

