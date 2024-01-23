Meet girl, who studied in government school, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIIT, IIM, her salary is...

This girl received her education from a government school in her village and bagged Rs 31 lakh salary package from Microsoft.

Most people think that education at private schools is better and that government schools are looked down upon. But, Kajal from Haryana proved that studying in a government or private school does not make a difference. It is important to dream big and then put in continuous efforts to make that dream come true.

Kajal belongs to Indachhoi village in the Tohana region of Fatehabad. Her father is a landowner.

Kajal enrolled in the Super 100 initiative launched by the Haryana government and the education department in 2018. The Super 100 initiative offers complimentary coaching to deserving students. Kajal studied in a government school but later joined the Super 100 initiative to complete her classes 11 and 12.

Alongside school, she was also preparing for the IIT JEE exam. With her hard work and dedication, Kajal cracked the IIT JEE and secured a seat in the prestigious IIT Bombay. For the next four years, Kajal continued to study hard. After graduation, she was offered a Rs 31 lakh salary package from Microsoft.

Kajal conveyed gratitude to her teachers at the government school for their guidance.

