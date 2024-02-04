Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

Many people in India aspire to achieve the prestigious position of an IAS, IPS, and IRS. Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is the stepping stone to join civil services. Every year there is a massive turnout of aspiring students for this competitive exam. But only a few hundred manage to sail through successfully and fulfill their dream of securing a civil service post. Today we will reflect upon the story of IRS Hrudaya Kumar Das who no matter what the odds were, kept on working hard to become an IRS officer and fulfilled his father’s dream.

Hailing from Odisha, Das was born into a humble family who initially wanted to become a cricketer and was extremely passionate about the sport. However, life had different plans as his aspiration to become a cricketer wasn't meant to be. While the financial situation of Das was also not stable. His father who is a farmer was compelled to sell the land to accumulate funds for Hrudaya’s higher education after completing Class 12.

Stemming out from such circumstances, Das was determined to pull his family out of adversity and decided to focus on cracking one of India’s toughest examinations, UPSC.

Later, he pursued a five-year Integrated MCA from Utkal University, while preparing for the UPSC exam. However, his initial attempts at the UPSC Civil Services Examination were marked with failure not once, but twice. But these failures did not stop Das from achieving his goal and with unwavering commitment, Das continued to strive for success.

His hard work finally paid off in his third attempt in 2015 as he cracked the exam, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 1079 and got selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).