Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

Twitter
Headlines

RBI found thousands of Paytm Payments Bank accounts set up improperly: Report

'He will only play if...': Virat Kohli's return for England Tests contingent on specific conditions

World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

"BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0,": Arvind Kejriwal after receiving notice from Delhi Crime Branch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI found thousands of Paytm Payments Bank accounts set up improperly: Report

'He will only play if...': Virat Kohli's return for England Tests contingent on specific conditions

World Cancer Day 2024: All you need to know about the types of cervical cancer

7 Bollywood child actors then and now

10 animals only found in China

4 Indian left-handers to score Test double century

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

This star had no hits for 13 years, earned just Rs 51 for a film, caused controversy by converting to Islam, now he...

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF spy film to be directed by this filmmaker; it’s not Ayan, Siddharth Anand or Karan Johar

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IRS officer whose father sold land to generate funds for his education, cracked UPSC with AIR…

He pursued a five-year Integrated MCA from Utkal University while preparing for the UPSC exam. However, his initial attempts at the UPSC Civil Services Examination were marked with failure not once, but twice.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 05:50 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people in India aspire to achieve the prestigious position of an IAS, IPS, and IRS. Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is the stepping stone to join civil services. Every year there is a massive turnout of aspiring students for this competitive exam. But only a few hundred manage to sail through successfully and fulfill their dream of securing a civil service post. Today we will reflect upon the story of IRS Hrudaya Kumar Das who no matter what the odds were, kept on working hard to become an IRS officer and fulfilled his father’s dream. 

Hailing from Odisha, Das was born into a humble family who initially wanted to become a cricketer and was extremely passionate about the sport. However, life had different plans as his aspiration to become a cricketer wasn't meant to be. While the financial situation of Das was also not stable. His father who is a farmer was compelled to sell the land to accumulate funds for Hrudaya’s higher education after completing Class 12.

Stemming out from such circumstances, Das was determined to pull his family out of adversity and decided to focus on cracking one of India’s toughest examinations, UPSC.

Later, he pursued a five-year Integrated MCA from Utkal University, while preparing for the UPSC exam. However, his initial attempts at the UPSC Civil Services Examination were marked with failure not once, but twice. But these failures did not stop Das from achieving his goal and with unwavering commitment, Das continued to strive for success. 

His hard work finally paid off in his third attempt in 2015 as he cracked the exam, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 1079 and got selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to launch power projects worth over Rs 28,900 crore in Odisha today

RBI found thousands of Paytm Payments Bank accounts set up improperly: Report

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 5th ED summons, AAP terms notice 'illegal'

US launches retaliatory air strikes on Iranian militia targets in Iraq, Syria

Meet actor who worked in many flop films, quit acting, still lives luxurious life, flies by private jet, net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE