Meet IPS Safin Hasan, who met with accident en route UPSC CSE yet cleared exam at 22

We read and hear about many inspiring stories of IAS, and IPS officers every day. Everyone who cracks the UPSC Civil Services Exam has a unique and inspiring story to tell. Of those many stories, IPS Safin Hasan's story of becoming an IPS officer is exceptionally inspiring. He is the youngest Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer, Safin Hasan cracked the UPSC exam at the of 22.

Born on July 12, 1995, Hasan did his schooling at SKM high school in Palanpur, Gujarat. His motivation to become a crack UPSC started when a collector visited his school and Saffin was awestruck by the respect an IAS officer is given.

Safin Hasan was in college when he began his mental preparation. After completing college, he moved to Delhi for UPSC coaching and spent two years in preparation. Safin Hasan then applied to appear for the UPSC CSE in 2017.

God was still not done yet taking his test. While on his way to the exam centre, Hasan met a terrible accident. For most people that would have been the last nail in the coffin but Safin Hasan is no ordinary man.

He got up and went to the exam hall to appear for the exam anyway. His injuries were so severe that he has to be admitted to the hospital right after his exam.

This was not all, even prior to his interview, Hasan suffered many health ailments making him fly back and forth from Delhi. Nevertheless, he did not give up and scored the second-highest number in the UPSC CSE Interview round.

Safin Hasan from Gurajat has now become IPS Safin Hasan, Gujarat cadre. This man is the true embodiment of 'when there is a will, there is a way'. His result came and Safin Hasan cracked the UPSC CSE written exams with an All India Rank of 570 on his first attempt.