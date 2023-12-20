Headlines

Education

Meet IPS Gaurav Tripathi, son of general store owner, who cracked UPSC with AIR 226; know his success mantra

On his fourth attempt, IPS Gaurav Trpathi obtained a rank of 226 in the UPSC Exam 2022. He was unaware of the UPSC exam till he read about it in the newspaper.

Aayushi

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

One of the hardest exams in India is the UPSC Civil Service Exam, which requires a lot of practice to pass. IPS Gaurav Tripathi is one of the millions of young people from ordinary families. However, IPS Gaurav Tripathi set himself apart from millions of young people with his diligence.

On his fourth attempt, he obtained a rank of 226 in the UPSC Exam 2022. He was unaware of the UPSC exam till he read about it in the press. Following that, he began to consider getting ready for the UPSC exam. His narrative serves as motivation for all applicants getting ready for the UPSC exam.

Who is IPS Gaurav Tripathi?

Gaurav Tripathi, an IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh district of Gorakhpur, had to put in a lot of effort over many years to get to this level. He struggled, worked hard, and made many sacrifices to overcome hundreds of obstacles. Every step of the way, his parents encouraged him to succeed. The father of IPS Gaurav was a general store owner. However, IPS Gaurav helped him through every challenge.

Gorakhpur is where IPS Gaurav Tripathi finished his early schooling. Following this, he passed the IIT exam, was accepted to IIT Roorkee, and completed a B.Tech there. He began studying for the UPSC test while pursuing his B.Tech. began gathering NCERT books to prepare, and created a thorough UPSC preparation schedule.  That being said, there were some obstacles along the way.

After two failed tries at the interview stage, his unwavering resilience did not weaken. Relentlessly, he tackled the main exam, performing exceptionally well in general studies but encountering difficulties in his elective, geography.

Despite the dearth of resources available in Hindi, he persisted, taking time off in 2021 and modifying the optional on his fourth attempt before achieving AIR 226. He highlights the significance of preserving both physical and mental health in addition to academic strictness.

He struggled with stress and weight gain and turned to his family, particularly his brothers, for constant support. His dedication to conquering obstacles was reflected in his dramatic physical transformation, which occurred in three months, going from 101 kg to 85 kg, Indian Masterminds reported.

