Meet Indian Maths genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, hailing from a little-known village in Bihar's Basantpur district, emerged as a brilliant mind in India's history. Born in 1942, he exhibited incredible talent by topping both BSc and MSc in consecutive years. His academic prowess led him to collaborate with esteemed institutions such as NASA, IIT and Berkeley. Despite his early promise, his career trajectory took an unexpected turn due to mental illness, transforming him from a potential successor to Ramanujan into a 'could-have-been.'

Originating from an obscure village in Bihar's Siwan district, Vashishtha Narayan gained global recognition, with some asserting that he challenged Albert Einstein's renowned theory. Anecdotes suggest his involvement in critical NASA calculations during a computer breakdown and contributions to the Apollo missions aiming to land humans on the moon.

The son of a police constable, Vashishtha Narayan's journey began at Netarhat School in Jharkhand and continued at Patna Science College, where his mathematical brilliance earned him special attention. The college principal facilitated an accelerated education plan, leading him to earn his PhD in 1969.

Acknowledging his brilliance, Prof John L Kelly arranged for Vashishtha Narayan to study in the US at the University of California, Berkeley. After nearly a decade abroad, he returned to India, teaching at prestigious institutions like IIT Kanpur, TIFR Mumbai, and ISI Kolkata. However, his life took a tragic turn as schizophrenia afflicted him, resulting in the dissolution of his marriage and a decline in academic recognition.

Suffering from schizophrenia, Vashishtha Narayan faced personal and professional setbacks. His marriage ended in 1976, and by the mid-80s, he found himself institutionalized. After receiving treatment, he mysteriously disappeared during a train journey, only to be later discovered living destitute in his home village.

Admitted to Nimhans Bengaluru and subsequently treated at IHBAS Delhi with the assistance of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, Vashishtha Narayan struggled with his illness. Despite the challenges, he later reentered academia at BNMU Madhepura. The mathematical genius, unable to realize his full potential, passed away at the age of 72 on November 14, 2019, receiving a posthumous Padma Shri award in recognition of his contributions.

