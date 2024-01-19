Meet Indian genius who became ‘world’s youngest surgeon’ at 7, working with IIT to find…

Most 7-year-olds find it challenging to learn basic science and math, but Akrit Pran Jaswal is one of the world's most gifted kids.

Most 7-year-old children find simple math and science difficult to learn, but there are some exceptionally talented children in the world, one of whom is Akrit Pran Jaswal, a boy from Himachal Pradesh who performed surgery when he was 7-year-old and was labelled the 'world's youngest surgeon'.

At the age of 10 months, Akrit was reportedly flaunting early signs of uncommonness, including walking and talking. He was reading and writing by the time he was two years old. Reading English classics by the age of 5, he astounded everyone with his amazing achievement at the age of seven.

Akrit Pran Jaswal, who is from Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh, made headlines when he performed surgery on an 8-year-old burn victim's hands. At the age of 12, the wonder child made headlines once more when he became the "youngest university student" in the nation. At 13, he possessed one of the highest IQs (146) in his age group. Akrit Jaswal's extraordinary act of operating as a child earned him international fame, as he appeared on the world-famous talk show hosted by the legendary Oprah Winfrey.

Since his early years, Akrit has reportedly been working at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, with a focus on the goal of finding cancer. Known as a medical genius, Akrit enrolled at IIT Kanpur to study bioengineering. The Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala provided Akrit with support and guidance. At age 12, he enrolled at Chandigarh University to study science. At 17, he was pursuing a master’s degree in applied chemistry.