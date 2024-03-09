Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who owns Rs 6000 crore company, her husband received death threats due to…

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Why Aurangzeb imprisoned his own daughter Zebunnisa for 20 years?

10 Bollywood actors who went from riches to rags

Babur to Aurangzeb: Full names of Mughal Emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

Meet actress who had crush on Feroz Khan, did 8 superhit films with Rajesh Khanna, then quit acting, is now..

Meet actor who became director after many flop films, gave superhit film in 1998, Dharmendra worked in it without...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

Vashishtha Narayan gained global recognition, with some suggesting that he even challenged Albert Einstein's renowned theories.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vashishtha Narayan Singh belonging to a remote village in Bihar's Basantpur district, emerged as a brilliant mathematician in India's history. Born in 1942, he displayed exceptional talent by topping both BSc and MSc in consecutive years, marking the beginning of a promising academic journey. His remarkable aptitude led to collaborations with esteemed institutions such as NASA, IIT, and Berkeley, where he made significant contributions.

Despite his early success, Singh's path took an unexpected turn due to mental illness, altering his trajectory from a potential successor to Ramanujan into a 'could-have-been.'

Vashishtha Narayan gained global recognition, with some suggesting that he even challenged Albert Einstein's renowned theories. Stories abound of his involvement in crucial NASA calculations during a computer breakdown and his contributions to the Apollo missions aiming to land humans on the moon.

The son of a police constable, Singh's educational journey began at Netarhat School in Jharkhand and continued at Patna Science College, where his mathematical brilliance earned him special recognition. The college principal facilitated an accelerated education plan, leading him to earn his PhD in 1969.

Recognising his exceptional talent, Prof. John L. Kelly arranged for Singh to study in the US at the University of California, Berkeley. Following nearly a decade abroad, he returned to India, teaching at prestigious institutions like IIT Kanpur, TIFR Mumbai, and ISI Kolkata. However, his life took a tragic turn as schizophrenia afflicted him, resulting in personal and professional setbacks.

Suffering from schizophrenia, Singh faced numerous challenges, including the dissolution of his marriage in 1976 and institutionalisation in the mid-80s. Despite receiving treatment, he mysteriously disappeared during a train journey, only to be later found living destitute in his hometown.

Admitted to Nimhans Bengaluru and subsequently treated at IHBAS Delhi with the assistance of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, Singh continued to struggle with his illness. Despite these challenges, he later returned to academia at BNMU Madhepura. However, the mathematical genius was unable to fulfill his potential and passed away at the age of 72 on November 14, 2019, posthumously receiving a Padma Shri award in recognition of his contributions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why

Laapataa Ladies: Here's how you can watch Kiran Rao's critically-acclaimed film for just Rs 100 this Women's Day

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill tons take India to 473/8 at stumps on Day 2, lead by 255 runs

Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks, stock market closed on March 8? Check state-wise holiday list

One in every four children suffer from vision problems due to smartphone addiction: AIIMS study

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement