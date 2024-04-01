Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now working as…

Oil companies reduce price of 19 kg commercial and 5 kg FTL cylinders

Mukesh Ambani earning big from IPL 2024 even with free live streaming on JioCinema, here’s how

Katchatheevu row: Tiny island takes centre stage ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, owns private jet worth crores

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now working as…

Oil companies reduce price of 19 kg commercial and 5 kg FTL cylinders

Mukesh Ambani earning big from IPL 2024 even with free live streaming on JioCinema, here’s how

This Mughal ruler was an alcohol addict

10 health benefits of drinking lemon water every morning

8 low sodium breakfast options to control high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, owns private jet worth crores

Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now working as…

IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Kalpit Veerwal who got AIR-1 in the JEE Mains 2017.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 07:18 AM IST

article-main
Kalpit Veerwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. IIT graduates are known for their genius minds, hardwork and fat pay cheques. Most IIT graduates secure high-paying jobs from placement drives organised by the institute. While jobs with massive salaries can impress many, it is very difficult to secure a seat at an IIT. Before getting an admission in an IIT, a person has to go through several stages that begin with the entrance exam. IIT-JEE is believed to be one of the most difficult exams in the world and securing a good rank is a pretty difficult task. Scores of aspirants often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. Getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam is a distant dream for many. One Indian genius who managed to top the IIT-JEE exam with AIR 1 made it to the headlines after becoming the first person to score full marks. The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Kalpit Veerwal who got AIR-1 in the JEE Mains 2017. While many prefer to go to IIT to get their dream job, the IIT-JEE topper had other plans due to which he skipped the placement drive. He went on to study Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay but skipped the placement drive.

Kalpit Veerwal was always a brilliant student and topped in several competitive exams. He always wanted to start a business of his own and his aim was clear when he joined IIT Bombay after making a history in the entrance exam. His goal was clear to him since he joined IIT. During his graduation, he made a goal to make enough money in college to not sit for placement. With an aim to help others, he started writing about his study habits and strategies online. After some time, he got a good response from the readers which inspired him to start a YouTube channel in his second year in IIT.

Kalpit Veerwal skipped campus internships to work on growing his channel and education website, AcadBoost. Following year, he created his first online course for the education site. Over the first few months, he was able to sell enough that were worth more than the highest package offered at IIT Bombay CSE that year. So he decided to skip the placements and pursue his education business.

The business stabilised over the next 2 years. Today, it is profitable every month since launch, growing in student numbers every month. It never raised any funding despite multiple offers by PE firms, big name investors and acquisition efforts by multiple EdTech players. He has Invested all the money into different businesses, stocks, real estate, etc and built a nice passive income portfolio. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: Another blow to AAP as ED summons this Delhi minister

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Topper list: Shivankar Kumar tops Bihar Matric result

Randeep Hooda expresses disappointment over lack of support to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: ‘Main akela hi…’

Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup

‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement