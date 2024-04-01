Meet IIT-JEE topper, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skipped placement drive, he is now working as…

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. IIT graduates are known for their genius minds, hardwork and fat pay cheques. Most IIT graduates secure high-paying jobs from placement drives organised by the institute. While jobs with massive salaries can impress many, it is very difficult to secure a seat at an IIT. Before getting an admission in an IIT, a person has to go through several stages that begin with the entrance exam. IIT-JEE is believed to be one of the most difficult exams in the world and securing a good rank is a pretty difficult task. Scores of aspirants often spend years in preparation to crack the IIT-JEE exam, however only few are able to get the institution of their choice. Getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam is a distant dream for many. One Indian genius who managed to top the IIT-JEE exam with AIR 1 made it to the headlines after becoming the first person to score full marks. The IIT-JEE topper that we are talking about is Kalpit Veerwal who got AIR-1 in the JEE Mains 2017. While many prefer to go to IIT to get their dream job, the IIT-JEE topper had other plans due to which he skipped the placement drive. He went on to study Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay but skipped the placement drive.

Kalpit Veerwal was always a brilliant student and topped in several competitive exams. He always wanted to start a business of his own and his aim was clear when he joined IIT Bombay after making a history in the entrance exam. His goal was clear to him since he joined IIT. During his graduation, he made a goal to make enough money in college to not sit for placement. With an aim to help others, he started writing about his study habits and strategies online. After some time, he got a good response from the readers which inspired him to start a YouTube channel in his second year in IIT.

Kalpit Veerwal skipped campus internships to work on growing his channel and education website, AcadBoost. Following year, he created his first online course for the education site. Over the first few months, he was able to sell enough that were worth more than the highest package offered at IIT Bombay CSE that year. So he decided to skip the placements and pursue his education business.

The business stabilised over the next 2 years. Today, it is profitable every month since launch, growing in student numbers every month. It never raised any funding despite multiple offers by PE firms, big name investors and acquisition efforts by multiple EdTech players. He has Invested all the money into different businesses, stocks, real estate, etc and built a nice passive income portfolio.