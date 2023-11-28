Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who earns over Rs 15 lakh per day, CEO of 595000 crore firm, his salary is…

Although the IIT graduate’s package went down by 21% for FY 2022-23, he still managed to earn Rs 56.4 crore in the last fiscal year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Infosys is one of the biggest tech companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 5.95 trillion. Since the beginning, the company has been led by great engineering minds from IITs and other top institutions. Founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy is an IIT graduate and the person who is now heading the mega tech firm is also an IIT alumnus. The techie we are talking about is one of the highest paid CEOs in the country who earns over Rs 15 lakh per day. The successful IIT graduate we are talking about is Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys. Salil Parekh completed his Aeronautical Engineering from IIT Bombay and went to do his Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. Before joining Infosys, Parekh was a Partner at Ernst & Young. 

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini since 2000. There he held several leadership positions for 25 years. He was responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's businesses. Member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salil Parekh has around 30 years of experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions.

Although the engineer’s package went down by 21% for FY 2022-23, he still managed to earn Rs 56.4 crore in the last fiscal year. This means the IITian earned Rs 15.4 lakh per day. In 2022, Infosys increased his salary by a whopping 88 percent. His annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore. After the hike, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which is over Rs 21 lakh per day.

