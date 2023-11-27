Meet IAS officer, who worked as warden in dormitories to earn living, cracked UPSC with AIR...

This IAS officer faced many financial issued but never gave up on UPSC's dream and cracked the exam with her dedication. Know her inspiring story.

May dream of becoming an IAS, IPS, or IFS officer. Aspirants spend years in rigorous studies, even then only a handful are able to crack the UPSC exam. Today, we will talk about IAS officer Sreedhanya Suresh, the first tribal woman from Kolkata.

Sreedhanya faced many difficulties but none of them could shake her focus. With her hard work and dedication, she became the first tribal woman to get through the UPSC civil service exam. Sreedhanya hails from the Kurichiya tribe. Her parents worked at a bow and arrow shop to earn. IAS Suresh's upbringing was affected due to the lack of even the most necessary resources.

She did her schooling from Wayanad and then went to Kozhikode's St. Joseph's College (Calicut) to study Zoology. After completing graduation, Suresh also went to Calicut University to pursue her Master's degree in applied Zoology.

She worked as a clerk at the state government's Scheduled Tribes Development Department. She also served as a warden in a dormitory for Adivasi students. But her real ambition was to crack the UPSC exam. Hence, she began her preparations and appeared for the 2018 UPSC exam.

Read: Meet IPS officer on whose life Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' movie is made

Shreedhanya Suresh cracked the CSE 2018 with AIR 410 on her third try largely owing to her unwavering devotion and her family's support.

Even after Shreedhanya passed her Mains, the challenges persisted. Although she lacked the funds to travel to Delhi for her interview, her friends showed up on her side. To help her go closer to her goal of becoming an IAS official, they collectively contributed Rs 40,000 for her. She not only aced the interview, but she also became Kerala's first tribal woman IAS officer.