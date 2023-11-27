Meet IPS officer on whose life Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' movie is made

The movie "12th Fail," starring Vikrant Massey, was inspired by the UPSC's success story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film showed how Manoj overcame dire financial hardship and eventually became an Indian Police Service officer.

One of the hardest competitive exams in India is the Civil Service Examination (CSE) administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The CSE has a broad and diverse syllabus, so studying for it takes a lot of time. It is generally accepted that those who have excelled academically from an early age can do better on the CSE.

The movie "12th Fail," starring Vikrant Massey, was inspired by the UPSC's success story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film showed how Manoj overcame dire financial hardship and eventually became an Indian Police Service officer.

Who is IPS Manoj Sharma?

Manoj Sharma, an IPS officer, is from the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. Manoj Sharma, an IPS officer, had always aspired to be an IAS officer, but he failed his class in twelve. In Classes 9 and 10, Manoj Sharma also received the third division.

It's interesting to note that in Class 12, Manoj Sharma did poorly in every subject but Hindi. However, Manoj Sharma maintained his faith and pursued his goal of cracking UPSC regardless of his failure in Class 12. He claims that in addition to studying, he worked as a tempo driver to make ends meet.

Their home was without a roof because of their dire financial situation. IPS Manoj Sharma claimed that he was also forced to sleep with a beggar. He read about many notable people while working as a library peon in Delhi, including Gorky, Abraham Lincoln, and Muktbodh.

IPS Manoj, in class twelve, fell in love with a girl but was never able to tell her how much he loved her. When he did propose Shraddha Joshi, he said, "You say yes, and we will turn the whole world around." Later, the couple tied the knot.

Manoj Sharma scored AIR 121 on his fourth attempt at passing the UPSC exam. At the moment, Manoj Kumar Sharma works for the Mumbai Police as an Additional Commissioner. 12th Fail, which is based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same name and stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role under Vidhu Vinod's direction, showcases his journey.