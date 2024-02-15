Meet IAS officer, who left high-paying job in US company, then cracked UPSC on fifth attempt with AIR…

Every year thousands of people dream of becoming IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers by succeeding in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. As it is one of India’s toughest exams, the preparations also require it to be rigorous and devote a lot of time daily. To achieve this prestigious position in the country, some people also leave their highly paid jobs at reputed firms.

Vinayak Mahamuni also worked very hard throughout his UPSC journey. For this, Vinayak also even left his job at a very reputed foreign firm.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Vinayak Mahamuni, used to work in IBM, the well-renowned American multinational tech giant. After completing his B.Tech in Petrochemical Engineering which he earned from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University back in 2012, he found a job at IBM. However, after dedicating three years of his life to the company, he chose to quit IBM to chart a new path and gear up for the UPSC examinations.

However, Vinayak Mahamuni's UPSC journey didn’t start on a fruitful note. Like other candidates, Vinayak Mahamuni had also tasted failure many times throughout the journey of becoming a civil servant. He experienced failure three times while attempting for the UPSC Prelims. At first, the repeated setbacks almost made him give up, but his family and friends supported him. The encouragement, and belief of his family and friends, propelled him to attempt the exam one more time. His father was a constant pillar of support in this journey.

Vinayak Mahamuni had cleared both the UPSC Prelims and Mains examination in his fourth attempt but failed in the interview. But in the next attempt, he was optimistic. His confidence had boosted after clearing the UPSC Prelims and Mains exam. Finally, in the year 2020, in his fifth attempt, Vinayak became an IAS officer with AIR 95.

As per the report of News 18, IAS Vinayak started preparation from the year 2015. He spent a year in Pune, attending coaching classes to help him gear up for a government job. After 2016 saw him shift to Delhi, he prepared but did not join any class there. With a quick change of plans, Vinayak stayed at home in Latur where he devoted all his time to self-study. He believes that the success rate in this is low but if the focus is fixed then it is not impossible to be successful.