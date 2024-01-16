Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

This IAS officer left her high-paying job and cracked the UPSC exam on her third attempt and secured the top rank. Know her story here.

Movies and OTT series like 12th Fail and Aspirants have shown many aspirants leaving everything and dedicating their entirety to prepare for the UPSC exam. Well, if you think, these are mere fictional stories then you are wrong. As a matter of fact, people leave everything, even their high-paying jobs to prepare for the IAS exam.

One such aspirant was Vishakha Yadav. Vishakha was born and brought up in Delhi. After school, Vishakha secured admission into one of India's prestigious engineering colleges, Delhi Technological University (DTU). Subsequently, she got a job offer from a renowned company, Cisco. While working at the company, she was making a fortune in Bengaluru but her inner calling was to become an IAS officer.

After working some time in the company, she finally decided to resign from the job and concentrate all her energy and time on the UPSC preparation. After two failed attempts, Vishakha finally emerged victorious on her third attempt which was in 2019.

Not only did Vishakha cracked the exam but she secured an All India Rank (AIR) 6. She secured a total of 1046 points out of 2025. Her optional subject was Political Science and International Relations (PSIR). IAS Vishakha Yadav's journey is an inspiration to all those aspirants who are studying day and night.

Read: Meet man who was 12th Fail, got 21 marks in English, sold milk for 2 years, cracked UPSC to become IPS, his AIR...