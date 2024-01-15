Meet man who was 12th Fail, got 21 marks in English, sold milk for 2 years, cracked UPSC to become IPS, his AIR...

Today, we will talk about another IPS officer, who showed the same spirit as IPS Manoj Sharma, and cracked UPSC.

The story of IPS Manoj Sharma, a real-life hero, was shown in the film 12th Fail. The story revolves around Manoj Sharma, who overcame the setback of failing the 12th-grade exam, and cracked the UPSC exam. He achieved the prestigious rank of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. However, Manoj Sharma's story is not new and has been lived by many aspirants. Like him, countless young individuals have faced challenges, battled through tough times, and achieved success. Their stories reflect the never-ending spirit of determination and hardwork.

Today, we will talk about another IPS officer, who showed the same spirit as Manoj Sharma. This is the story of IPS officer Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale.

Hailing from a small village in Maharashtra, Umesh faced failure in his 12th-grade English exam, scoring just 21 marks. After his academic setback, he began selling milk and helped his father in various other jobs.

Yet, fate took a turn, and today he stands tall as an IPS officer, serving as the Police Superintendent in a district of West Bengal.

Umesh Ganpat Khandabahale's journey is one of sheer determination and hardwork. Despite failing in English exam, he also failed in 12th class, prompting him to leave formal education. He started selling milk daily, travelling from his village to Nashik.

He later passed the 12th grade through open school education. Subsequently, he pursued college studies in science, later obtaining graduate degree. Ultimately, he achieved success by passing the IPS exam, securing the 704th rank in the UPSC exam.

Umesh Ganpat Khandabahale's journey, much like the protagonist of "12th Fail," showcases that sometimes setbacks can be stepping stones to success. These stories inspire countless others, proving that with hardwork and determination, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve success.