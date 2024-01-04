Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Himali Dabi is herself a former UPSC exam topper and a retired Indian Engineering Services officer. She took voluntary retirement to support Tina Dabi in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer.

Tina Dabi, the UPSC exam topper of 2016, is a prominent figure among IAS officers in India, serving as the District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer. While Tina Dabi's achievements are well-known, in this report, we will talk about her mother, Himani Kamble, who has played a pivotal role in the success of both Tina and her sister Ria Dabi, also an IAS officer.

Ria Dabi holds the position of Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan, securing the 15th All India Rank in the UPSC exam of 2020. Ria Dabi's husband, IPS officer Manish Kumar, also cleared the UPSC exam in the same year, and the couple tied the knot in a court ceremony in April 2023, with Kumar subsequently being transferred to Rajasthan.

Himali Dabi, Tina Dabi's mother, is herself a former UPSC exam topper and a retired Indian Engineering Services officer. She took voluntary retirement to support Tina Dabi in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer.

In an interview, Himali emphasised the challenges of preparing for the UPSC exam, stating, "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough." Tina Dabi, in turn, honored her mother's dedication by securing the top position in the UPSC exam and achieving her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

It's worth noting that Himali Dabi was also a topper at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal.