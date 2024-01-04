Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

'They want to call me on pretext of...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on ED summons

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Meet man who had Rs 63 crore salary at Rs 121000 crore firm, resigned to join startup with Rs 1141 crore loss, he is…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Himali Dabi is herself a former UPSC exam topper and a retired Indian Engineering Services officer. She took voluntary retirement to support Tina Dabi in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tina Dabi, the UPSC exam topper of 2016, is a prominent figure among IAS officers in India, serving as the District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer. While Tina Dabi's achievements are well-known, in this report, we will talk about her mother, Himani Kamble, who has played a pivotal role in the success of both Tina and her sister Ria Dabi, also an IAS officer.

Ria Dabi holds the position of Assistant Collector in Alwar, Rajasthan, securing the 15th All India Rank in the UPSC exam of 2020. Ria Dabi's husband, IPS officer Manish Kumar, also cleared the UPSC exam in the same year, and the couple tied the knot in a court ceremony in April 2023, with Kumar subsequently being transferred to Rajasthan.

Himali Dabi, Tina Dabi's mother, is herself a former UPSC exam topper and a retired Indian Engineering Services officer. She took voluntary retirement to support Tina Dabi in her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer. 

In an interview, Himali emphasised the challenges of preparing for the UPSC exam, stating, "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough." Tina Dabi, in turn, honored her mother's dedication by securing the top position in the UPSC exam and achieving her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

It's worth noting that Himali Dabi was also a topper at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Busy with Rajya Sabha election, send questionnaire: Arvind Kejriwal to ED after skipping summons

'Bahut zaleel kiya hai': Anurag Dobhal lashes out at BB17 makers, claims their winner is fixed, says Munawar is using...

'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to deliver verdict over pleas seeking probe on Jan 3

Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE