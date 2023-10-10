Meet IAS officer Shishir Gupta, IIT grad who left high paying job, fought depression, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR...

IAS officer Shishir Gupta is a 2020 batch officer of AGMUT Cadre. He is currently posted as SDM Ramnagar, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to Jaipur and did his schooling there as well.

The UPSC civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. Candidates can crack UPSC and become an IAS officer only thanks to their determination and hard work. Sometimes, preparing for the exam and not being able to clear the UPSC also ends up taking a toll on one's mental health. Today, we will tell you the inspiring story of IAS officer Shishir Gupta who went into depression after two unsuccessful attempts at clearing the UPSC exam but then managed to crack it and succeed.

IAS officer Shishir Gupta is a 2020 batch officer of AGMUT Cadre. He is currently posted as SDM Ramnagar, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to Jaipur and did his schooling there as well. IAS officer Shishir Gupta completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in chemical engineering and later landed a high-paying job in Abu Dhabi.

IAS officer Shishir Gupta worked for nearly two years in Bilfinger Tebodin as a Process Engineer from 2013 to 2015. However, he left his job to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

However, after two unsuccessful attempts, IAS officer Shishir Gupta went into depression. But the courage he had from the family kept him motivated. IAS officer Shishir Gupta bounced back and finally cracked the UPSC exam in 2019. IAS officer Shishir Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR) 50.

In 2016, he appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time, but couldn't nail it. IAS officer Shishir Gupta then took a second attempt in 2017, but he fell short of 6 marks. In an interview with a news channel, IAS officer Shishir Gupta said that he was depressed after failing twice. After battling failure and depression, he started preparing for the UPSC exams again and eventually secured AIR 50 in 2019.

READ | Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, will likely miss upcoming matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan