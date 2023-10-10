Meet IAS officer Shishir Gupta, IIT grad who left high paying job, fought depression, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR...

Headlines

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

How to protect yourself from fraudulent instant loan apps

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Gurugram pub bouncers thrash man, he loses vision in one eye, female friend also attacked

Watch: Virat Kohli shares his homecoming experience of Delhi in a friendly chat with KL Rahul

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Watch: Fauda actor Lior Raz escapes Hamas bombs in daring mission to save civilians in Israel, fans call him 'real hero'

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V faces backlash after he wears durag, fans come out in support

This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer Shishir Gupta, IIT grad who left high paying job, fought depression, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR...

IAS officer Shishir Gupta is a 2020 batch officer of AGMUT Cadre. He is currently posted as SDM Ramnagar, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to Jaipur and did his schooling there as well.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The UPSC civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. Candidates can crack UPSC and become an IAS officer only thanks to their determination and hard work. Sometimes, preparing for the exam and not being able to clear the UPSC also ends up taking a toll on one's mental health. Today, we will tell you the inspiring story of IAS officer Shishir Gupta who went into depression after two unsuccessful attempts at clearing the UPSC exam but then managed to crack it and succeed. 

IAS officer Shishir Gupta is a 2020 batch officer of AGMUT Cadre. He is currently posted as SDM Ramnagar, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to Jaipur and did his schooling there as well. IAS officer Shishir Gupta completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in chemical engineering and later landed a high-paying job in Abu Dhabi. 

IAS officer Shishir Gupta worked for nearly two years in Bilfinger Tebodin as a Process Engineer from 2013 to 2015. However, he left his job to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

However, after two unsuccessful attempts, IAS officer Shishir Gupta went into depression. But the courage he had from the family kept him motivated. IAS officer Shishir Gupta bounced back and finally cracked the UPSC exam in 2019. IAS officer Shishir Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR) 50.

In 2016, he appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time, but couldn't nail it. IAS officer Shishir Gupta then took a second attempt in 2017, but he fell short of 6 marks. In an interview with a news channel, IAS officer Shishir Gupta said that he was depressed after failing twice. After battling failure and depression, he started preparing for the UPSC exams again and eventually secured AIR 50 in 2019.

READ | Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, will likely miss upcoming matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

AAP ready to contest MP, Rajasthan assembly polls; candidate names to be declared soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Tejas trailer reactions: Anupam Kher calls it 'absolutely brilliant', netizens demand National Award for Kangana Ranaut

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE