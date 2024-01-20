Meet IAS KR Nandini, first woman from Karnataka to top UPSC exam, her optional subject was...

Learning from her mistakes, Nandini intensified her preparation in her third attempt in 2015 but faced a setback due to dengue, causing her to miss the UPSC mains exam.

In the realm of civil services examinations, the year 2016 marked a significant triumph for Karnataka as Nandini K.R., a native of Kembodi village in Kolar district, secured the prestigious rank 1 in her fourth attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Nandini, an Indian Revenue Service Probationary Officer, made history by becoming the first woman from Karnataka to achieve this remarkable feat.

Hailing from a modest background, Nandini's father, Ramesh, serves as an assistant schoolmaster, while her mother, Vimala, dedicated herself to supporting her children's education by giving up a teaching career. Nandini, a gold medallist in civil engineering from the MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, pursued her schooling in Kannada medium and later worked as an assistant engineer in the state public works department for three years. Her commitment to education and her love for reading and playing volleyball shaped her character.

Nandini's journey to success was not without challenges. In her initial attempt in 2013, lacking proper guidance and preparation, she failed to clear the prelims. Undeterred, she recognized the need for a strategic approach and sought guidance. In her second attempt in 2014, while working as an assistant engineer, she chose Kannada literature as her optional subject, a choice inspired by her childhood hobby. Though she secured a spot in the IRS, her marks were not enough for the coveted IAS.

Learning from her mistakes, Nandini intensified her preparation in her third attempt in 2015 but faced a setback due to dengue, causing her to miss the UPSC mains exam. Undaunted, she geared up for her fourth attempt with a meticulously planned daily timetable, focusing on both studies and sports. Nandini advocated for realistic timetables, regular mock tests, and effective time management during test series as key elements of success.

She relocated to Delhi as a result of this choice, where she enrolled in a coaching centre to further her UPSC preparation. She faced even more difficulties in her quest for the IAS position and took the UPSC test three times, suffered the heartbreak of several setbacks, and battled dengue before her third mains exam.

Unfortunately, she had to miss that exam due to her health. But Nandini's perseverance and commitment paid off in the end, as she secured the highest rank in the UPSC 2016 with an All India Rank of 1. She qualified for the examination with Kannada Literature as her optional subject.

Nandini was working as an IRS officer in Faridabad at the time the UPSC 2016 results were announced. A week before the result announcement, her friends used to tease her and make jokes about her results. She proved that hard work, persistence, and unwavering drive can turn obstacles into opportunities.