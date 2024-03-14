Meet first Indian woman graduate with honours degree, rebelled against society to marry at...

This woman is considered India's first feminist who broke many stereotypes to make path for women to grow.

Born on October 12, 1864, Kamini grew up in a progressive Bengal. Her father, Chandi Charan Sen was a writer and judge. He was also closely associated with the Brahmo Samaj movement. Kamini's brother was elected mayor of Calcutta in 1939 and her sister was a physician for Nepal's royal family.

Kamini hails from the Bakerganj district of present-day Bangladesh. Since childhood, Kamini has been a progressive lady. Grew up with lots of spirit and fire. While in school, she excelled in Mathematics but quickly realised that her true calling was poetry and literature.

In 1880, Kamini was admission in Bethune College in Kolkata to study BA in Sanskrit. It was in college that Kamini was introduced to the many feminist writings. After that, it was impossible to stop her. Kamini gradually grew up to be one of India's first feminists who advocated for women's education.

At the mere age of 22, Kamini became the first woman in British India to have an honours degree. After completing her graduation, Kamini joined the college as a teacher the same year and she considered having a source of income a significant part of her life.

After that starting writing many books addressing various feminist issues. Kamini was 30 years old in 1984 when decided to marry Kedarnath Roy. At that time, 30-year-old women were not considered marriable. However, after marriage, Kamini Roy gave up on writing until the death of her husband in 1909 and her oldest child.

In 1921, Kamini Roy formed the Bangiya Nari Samaj with Kumudini Mitra and Mrinalini Sen. This organisation became the backbone for Bengali women’s fight for equality. Due to Bangiya Nari Samaj along with numerous others, Bengali women exercised their right to vote in 1926.

In 1929, Roy was conferred with the Jagattarini medal by Calcutta University for her accomplishments in the literary sphere. Kamini Roy passed away on September 27, 1933, a fortnight before her 69th birthday.

