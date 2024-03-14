Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

Aditya Jogani: A Diamond Business Maverick from South Mumbai Overcoming Adversity

Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

Meet first Indian woman graduate with honours degree, rebelled against society to marry at...

Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Jogani: A Diamond Business Maverick from South Mumbai Overcoming Adversity

Meet first Indian woman graduate with honours degree, rebelled against society to marry at...

Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

WWE superstars with most WrestleMania wins

Sunrisers Hyderabad strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Hydrating and refreshing foods for good health in summer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet first Indian woman graduate with honours degree, rebelled against society to marry at...

This woman is considered India's first feminist who broke many stereotypes to make path for women to grow.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 09:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born on October 12, 1864, Kamini grew up in a progressive Bengal. Her father, Chandi Charan Sen was a writer and judge. He was also closely associated with the Brahmo Samaj movement. Kamini's brother was elected mayor of Calcutta in 1939 and her sister was a physician for Nepal's royal family. 

Kamini hails from the Bakerganj district of present-day Bangladesh. Since childhood, Kamini has been a progressive lady. Grew up with lots of spirit and fire. While in school, she excelled in Mathematics but quickly realised that her true calling was poetry and literature. 

In 1880, Kamini was admission in Bethune College in Kolkata to study BA in Sanskrit. It was in college that Kamini was introduced to the many feminist writings. After that, it was impossible to stop her. Kamini gradually grew up to be one of India's first feminists who advocated for women's education. 

At the mere age of 22, Kamini became the first woman in British India to have an honours degree. After completing her graduation, Kamini joined the college as a teacher the same year and she considered having a source of income a significant part of her life.

After that starting writing many books addressing various feminist issues. Kamini was 30 years old in 1984 when decided to marry Kedarnath Roy. At that time, 30-year-old women were not considered marriable. However, after marriage, Kamini Roy gave up on writing until the death of her husband in 1909 and her oldest child. 

Read: Meet Ekansh Saxena, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

In 1921, Kamini Roy formed the Bangiya Nari Samaj with Kumudini Mitra and Mrinalini Sen. This organisation became the backbone for Bengali women’s fight for equality. Due to Bangiya Nari Samaj along with numerous others, Bengali women exercised their right to vote in 1926.

In 1929, Roy was conferred with the Jagattarini medal by Calcutta University for her accomplishments in the literary sphere. Kamini Roy passed away on September 27, 1933, a fortnight before her 69th birthday.

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who failed 17 times but did not give up, founded Rs 40000 crore company, he is...

CAA rules notification: Will Pakistani woman Seema Haider get citizenship after implementation of Act?

SpaceX launches most powerful rocket ever built on third test flight from...

Once Miss World, this actress gave only flops, heroes didn't work with her, faced domestic abuse, is unrecognisable now

Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants to reach 2nd successive WPL final

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement