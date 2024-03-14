Meet Ekansh Saxena, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

We understand that gold is forged in the flames of adversity. Ekansh Saxena's journey is a testament to this truth, as he navigated life's challenges and emerged victorious through sheer determination and hard work. Graduating with a B.Tech from the esteemed Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ekansh distinguished himself as the top performer in IT. Hailing from the picturesque district of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, his academic journey began in local schools, where he consistently excelled, culminating in a remarkable achievement of scoring a perfect 10 CGPA in his 10th grade.

However, the year 2016-17 brought about a formidable trial for Ekansh. Despite his stellar performance in academics, his father's diagnosis of glaucoma, resulting in the loss of his eyesight, shook the foundation of their family. Yet, in the face of adversity, his mother assumed the role of both mother and father, while also managing household responsibilities. Throughout this trying period, they shielded Ekansh and his father from any distress, ensuring their well-being remained paramount.

As time progressed, Ekansh completed his 12th grade. However, financial constraints hindered his pursuit of higher education, despite securing admission to MMMUT in 2019. It was during this challenging period that his uncle stepped in, providing invaluable support to the family. With his uncle's assistance and the aid of a Siemens scholarship, Ekansh managed to overcome the financial hurdle, allowing him to pursue his B.Tech degree. The total fees for his three-year course amounted to Rs 4,70,000.

The Siemens Scholarship helped to remove some of the financial burdens associated with college education. Ekansh's resilience and determination shone through as he concurrently embarked on an internship with 'Coding Ninjas,' earning a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Despite the trials and tribulations, Ekansh remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence.

Ekansh then secured an internship with 'Expedia' during his academic tenure, earning a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000. His dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed, as the company offered him an annual package of 42 lakh rupees upon graduation, marking the highest package in the 2021-22 placement session at his college. Ekansh now serves as a Software Developer Engineer at Expedia, a testament to his perseverance and unwavering commitment to success.

