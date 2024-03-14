Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: 4 people, including 2 children, killed in fire incident at Shahdara

This is how Nita Ambani's Rs 200 crore jewellery has a Mughal connection

Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN panel on sexual violence in New York, reflects on playing trafficking victim in Love Sonia

Meet actor who proved to be flop in Bollywood, is now OTT superstar, has worked in 21 web series, his net worth is..

Meet Ekansh Saxena, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is how Nita Ambani's Rs 200 crore jewellery has a Mughal connection

Meet Ekansh Saxena, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Meet actor who proved to be flop in Bollywood, is now OTT superstar, has worked in 21 web series, his net worth is..

7 Bollywood stars who own luxurious Rolls Royce cars worth crores

Uric acid: 10 natural home remedies for gout

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN panel on sexual violence in New York, reflects on playing trafficking victim in Love Sonia

Meet actor who proved to be flop in Bollywood, is now OTT superstar, has worked in 21 web series, his net worth is..

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Ekansh Saxena, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Ekansh then secured an internship with 'Expedia' during his academic tenure, earning a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

article-main
Photo: LinkedIn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We understand that gold is forged in the flames of adversity. Ekansh Saxena's journey is a testament to this truth, as he navigated life's challenges and emerged victorious through sheer determination and hard work. Graduating with a B.Tech from the esteemed Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ekansh distinguished himself as the top performer in IT. Hailing from the picturesque district of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, his academic journey began in local schools, where he consistently excelled, culminating in a remarkable achievement of scoring a perfect 10 CGPA in his 10th grade.

However, the year 2016-17 brought about a formidable trial for Ekansh. Despite his stellar performance in academics, his father's diagnosis of glaucoma, resulting in the loss of his eyesight, shook the foundation of their family. Yet, in the face of adversity, his mother assumed the role of both mother and father, while also managing household responsibilities. Throughout this trying period, they shielded Ekansh and his father from any distress, ensuring their well-being remained paramount.

As time progressed, Ekansh completed his 12th grade. However, financial constraints hindered his pursuit of higher education, despite securing admission to MMMUT in 2019. It was during this challenging period that his uncle stepped in, providing invaluable support to the family. With his uncle's assistance and the aid of a Siemens scholarship, Ekansh managed to overcome the financial hurdle, allowing him to pursue his B.Tech degree. The total fees for his three-year course amounted to Rs 4,70,000.

The Siemens Scholarship helped to remove some of the financial burdens associated with college education. Ekansh's resilience and determination shone through as he concurrently embarked on an internship with 'Coding Ninjas,' earning a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Despite the trials and tribulations, Ekansh remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence.

Ekansh then secured an internship with 'Expedia' during his academic tenure, earning a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000. His dedication and hard work did not go unnoticed, as the company offered him an annual package of 42 lakh rupees upon graduation, marking the highest package in the 2021-22 placement session at his college. Ekansh now serves as a Software Developer Engineer at Expedia, a testament to his perseverance and unwavering commitment to success.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ICC Rankings: New No.1 Test bowler announced, this Indian replaces Jasprit Bumrah

7th Pay Commission: DA hiked to 42.5 per cent for govt employees of this state; check details

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Yes Papa trailer: Geetika Tyagi is accused of killing her sexually abusive father in 'bravest story ever told'

Mamata Banerjee cuts ties with her brother, says, 'he can do...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement