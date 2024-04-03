Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

While studying dentistry, she simultaneously prepared for the UPSC exam and eventually fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Many ambitious Indians aspire to crack the UPSC exam and become IAS officers. However, there are exceptions like Dr. Tanu Jain, who, despite successfully becoming an IAS officer in the 2015 batch, opted for a different career path.

Originally from the Sadar area of Delhi, Tanu Jain attended Cambridge School before pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Subharti Medical College. While studying dentistry, she simultaneously prepared for the UPSC exam and eventually fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Following her achievement, Dr. Tanu Jain remained engaged in serving society through various social initiatives, motivational speaking engagements, and writing books. With a following of over 648k on Instagram, she is esteemed for her contributions and insights.

Despite enjoying a successful seven-and-a-half years as an IAS officer, Tanu Jain made the courageous decision to leave her civil services position and transition into full-time teaching. Justifying her decision, she explained, "While my civil services job was fulfilling, after working diligently for seven and a half years, I noticed challenges in UPSC preparation. Having experienced the struggles of exam preparation myself, I empathize with the difficulties aspirants encounter. Life offers opportunities for growth, and with my husband also in civil service, I felt empowered to take the risk and embark on a new chapter in my life."

Tanu Jain's journey with UPSC was marked by challenges. Although she cleared the prelims exam in just two months on her first attempt, she fell short in the mains. It was only in her third attempt in 2014 that she secured the 648th rank.