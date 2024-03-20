Meet man who failed in graduation in many subjects, went on to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC with AIR...

This man failed during graduation but then with his hard work, he cracked the UPSC to become an IAS officer. Know his story here.

UPSC is considered one of the most prestigious recruitment exams in the country. Aspirants from all over the country apply to appear for the UPSC exam. It takes many aspirants multiple years to crack the exam. Traditionally, it is believed that only the most academically brilliant people are able to crack the civil services exam. But, over the years, many examples have come who proved that their hard work, dedication and sheer will to be a civil servant was held above their academic downfalls.

One such inspiring example is IAS officer Anurag Kumar. Anurag Kumar hails from Katihar district of Bihar. While in school, he studied in Hindi medium till Class 8. After that, he moved to an English medium school. At this time, Anurag Kumar faced a lot of problems in coping with others.

Anurag Kumar worked hard for his Class 10 Board exams and secured 90 per cent marks in them. However, in Class 12 he secured more than 90 per cent marks. After this, he secured a seat at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

The years of graduation brought the most learning for IAS officer Anurag Kumar. Kumar was unable to pass many subjects in graduation. This was a huge setback for him. But, he did not let it stop him. He worked hard, studied dedicatedly and finally passed the exam.

It was during post-graduation, that IAS Anurag Kumar decided to prepare for UPSC exams. After completing PG, he started preparing for UPSC with complete dedication and hard work.

Anurag Kumar qualified for UPSC on his very first attempt in 2017 with AIR 677. Kumar was not satisfied with his rank in this exam. So, Anurag began his preparations again. In his second attempt, he secured an AIR 48th in the UPSC CSE exam of 2018. Anurag Kumar is currently posted as Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district.