Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 DECLARED at manabadi.co.in, check direct link, steps to download

Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Candidates can check their results by visiting the Manabadi website - www.manabadi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

File Photo

The Telangana State SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been declared on the official website of TS SSC - www.bse.telangana.gov.in and Manabadi website - www.manabadi.co.in. 

According to the latest update, the Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released and the link on the official website is activated. Candidates are requested to check their results by visiting the official websites. To check their results, the candidates will have to enter their roll number and other details. 

Students can also check their results via the direct link given below.

Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Direct link to check results

For the unversed, the Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from August 1, 2022, to August 10, 2022. 

Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the Manabadi website - www.manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'TS SSC Supply Result' link 

Step 3: Enter the required details as prompted. 

Step 4: Your Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022.

Step 6: Take a printout of the Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 for future use.

The TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held for those candidates who could either not pass the exam of TS Class 10 or skipped the exam.

