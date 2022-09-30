Search icon
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard

AP TET Result 2022 declared: The examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022 result. 

AP TET final key 2022 for Paper 1 (part A and B) and Paper 2 (Part A and B) Mathematics and Science and Social Studies subjects were released on September 14.

AP TET 2022 examination was held between August 6 to 21 in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. AP TET was conducted in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 5:00 pm. 

AP TET Result 2022: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022’
  • Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code
  • The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

AP TET Result 2022: Direct link

APTET 2022: Important dates 

  • AP TET Answer Key: August 31
  • AP TET Objection Window: September 01 to September 07
  • AP TET Final Answer Key: September 12
  • AP TET Result: September 30, 2022
