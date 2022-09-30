AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard

File photo

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2022 result.

AP TET final key 2022 for Paper 1 (part A and B) and Paper 2 (Part A and B) Mathematics and Science and Social Studies subjects were released on September 14.

AP TET 2022 examination was held between August 6 to 21 in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. AP TET was conducted in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 to 5:00 pm.

AP TET Result 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022’

Enter the login credentials such as Candidate ID, DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code

The AP TET Result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

AP TET Result 2022: Direct link

APTET 2022: Important dates