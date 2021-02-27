Maharashtra Board releases class 10, 12 datesheet, check details here

In important news for the school students in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the schedule of class 10, class 12 Board exams in the state. The students should note that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 exams and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 exams will be conducted in the offline or written mode in the months of April and May.

The students of class 10 will be writing their exams from April 29 to May 20, while the exams of class 12 are going to be held from April 23 to May 21. The State Board confirmed that it will be conducting the class 10, 12 exams in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Amravati, and Konkan regions in April and May of 2021. Class 10 and class 12 students and their parents can check the complete schedule or the class 10, 12 Board exams datasheet on the official website: mahahsscboard.in.

It should be noted that the schedule on the website is for the sake of information only. The schedule available with the secondary school or higher secondary school or junior college before class 10, class 12 exams will be final and students must refer to the printed schedule for the final dates of their exams. The students should take heed and neither trust nor accept the datasheet being shared on WhatsApp and other social media channels.

Also read Tamil Nadu to promote class 9 to 11 students without exams: CM Palaniswami

The State Board had earlier provided the probable schedule of class 10, class 12 Board examinations on the official website of the Board from February 16, 2021. It invited suggestions regarding the schedule till February 22. After receiving the suggestions from parents, students, teachers, and other organisations, the Board finalised the possible schedule of class 10, class 12 Board exams.