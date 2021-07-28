Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Where and how to check marks - Direct link

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021: The Kerala DHSE Kerala declared the Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021, also called the Kerala plus two results 2021 at 3 pm today (July 28). A total of 136 schools have secured 100% result.

The Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021 will be out at 4 pm on the official websites -- dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

How to check the Kerala +2 result on the official website of DHSE Kerala:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Kerala + 2 Result 2021' link on the new page.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials. Candidates need to enter their date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) and registration number on the space provided.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your 'Kerala +2 Result 2021 will appear on the screen'.

How to check DHSE Plus Two Results 2021 via SMS:

To get the results, the candidates will need to type: KERALA12 and send it to 56263.

How to check Kerala + 2 Results on mobile app:

Students can check their Kerala DHSE +2 result 2021 on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam app which is available on Google Play Store and the App Store.