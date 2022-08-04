KEAM 2022: Application correction window opens at cee.kerala.gov.in, details here

KEAM 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has opened the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 application correction window for admission to Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Medical allied courses.

The candidates can make any corrections to their KEAM application form till August 10, 5 pm through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in by entering the application number and password.

KEAM Application Form 2022: How to make correction

Open the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the KEAM application form correction link.

Enter your log-in credentials.

Make the required changes in the application form.

Check all details properly and submit the KEAM correction form.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is an entrance exam conducted by the Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) for admission to engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine programmes at participating colleges throughout Kerala.

