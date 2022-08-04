IIT JAM 2023 Registration to begin on this date: Check all important details here

IIT JAM 2022

The registration process for the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 is all set to begin on September 7. IIT JAM is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and it will be conducted in 7 different subjects- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2023: Important details

The IIT JAM exam 2022 will be of 3 hours duration. The exam will be of 100 marks comprising 60 questions. IIT JAM 2023 will be conducted on February 12, 2023, in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon. The results for JAM 2023 will be declared on March 22, 2023. A candidate can appear on either one or two Test Paper. However, a candidate can appear in two Test Papers only if they are not scheduled in the same session. Candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs 900 for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates for one paper. If candidates opt for two papers, they will have to pay Rs 1250. The application fee will be Rs 1800 for all other category candidates if they opt for one paper and Rs 2500 if they opt for two papers. Through JAM candidates and will be directly admitted to approximately 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2023 and fulfil the minimum educational qualifications will be able to apply to specific academic programmes.

Read: JEE Main session 2 Result 2022 expected by THIS date at jeemain.nta.nic.in