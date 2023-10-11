Headlines

Education

KC Overseas Education celebrates 25 years of empowering dreams

Founded in 1998 with a small team of employees, KC Overseas Education has expanded its reach to a network of more than 65 branches, becoming a key player in the field of international education guidance.

Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

KC Overseas Education, an international education organization that helps students study abroad, celebrated a big achievement by completing 25 years in business. Founded in 1998 with a small team of employees, the organization has expanded its reach and impact over the years, becoming a key player in the field of international education guidance.

Today, KC Overseas Education has a network of more than 65 branches across various regions. Over its 25-year history, the organization has assisted over 82000 students in achieving their dreams of studying abroad.

What initially started as a small business has now become a global presence, operating in more than 11 locations worldwide. The organization's expansion has created employment opportunities for over a thousand professionals worldwide.

Over the course of 25 years, KC Overseas Education has formed partnerships with more than 700 universities across 31 different study destinations. These destinations include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Europe, and various Asian countries.

In response to the demands of the digital age, KC Overseas Education has developed digital platforms like coursefinder.ai and Elan Loans. These tools make it easier for students around the world to find information about studying abroad and getting financial help.

“As KC Overseas Education celebrates its 25th anniversary, it symbolizes our dedication and teamwork in the international education field. We've been instrumental in shaping the careers of many students, helping them fulfill their dreams of studying abroad.” says Pankaj Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of KC Overseas Education. “Our journey reflects our strong commitment to guiding, supporting, and creating opportunities for students who aspire to study internationally. Looking forward, KC remains devoted to empowering dreams and nurturing the ambitions of students worldwide.”

