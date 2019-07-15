JoSAA Counselling 2019: Round 6 seat allotment list released, check @josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) released the seat allotment list for the sixth round of counselling on July 15. Candidates can check their result on the official website- josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JOSAA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main and JEE-Advanced for candidates who want to study B.Tech or B.E courses in Engineering colleges across India.

Steps to check the sixth round seat allotment list:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- josaa.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link- ' View Seat Allotment Result of Round 6'

Step 3. Enter JEE(MAIN) Application number.

Step 4. Enter Password.

Step 5. Enter the Security Pin.

Step 6. Click on login.

Step 7. Sixth round seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

The JEE-Advanced exam was held on May 27.

The JEE- Mains examination consisted of 2 papers. Exam for Paper 1 was held from April 8 to April 12 and that of paper 2 was held on April 7.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

It is to be noted that students whose seats have been decided in JoSAA Round 6 Counselling are required to visit the allotted colleges for document verification, along with passport-sized photographs and xerox copies of the original documents.