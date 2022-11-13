Search icon
JNU PG Admission 2022 third merit list OUT: Website, steps to download, other details

JNU PG Admission 2022 third merit list has been released at the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU PG Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The third merit list for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PG admission 2022 has been released today, November 13. Candidates who have registered for the JNU PG Admission can download their third merit list from the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The JNU PG classes will begin on November 28.

JNU PG 3rd Merit List 2022: How to download

  • Go to the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads “Result for List 3 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022 Last Date for Blocking of Seats is 15 November 2022 (11.50 pm)
  • Then enter your CUET PG application number, date of birth and security pin
  • Download the merit list and keep a copy.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to block their seats now. The window to block seats for JNU PG admission 2022 will remain open till November 15.  No one will be able to block seats after November 15 which would mean that the seat is lost and shall be occupied by some other student.

