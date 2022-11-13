Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea: See how to download here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea: See how to download here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card has been released today (November 13) on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.  Candidates who applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 can now download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card using their login credentials. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website
  • Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link
  • Key in your log in credentials and log in
  • Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card.

Read: ICSE ISC Board 2023 date: CISCE to release date sheet for class 10, 12 SOON at cisce.org, check exam pattern

Karnataka PGCET 2022 is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes at state colleges.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.