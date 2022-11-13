Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea: See how to download here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card has been released today (November 13) on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates who applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 can now download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card using their login credentials. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website

Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes at state colleges.