Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 Results soon, check expected date, other details

File Photo

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results soon. The candidates will be able to check their JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022 from the official website - www.jacresults.com. The result will be declared by June 15, 2022 (tentatively). The board is yet to release an official statement about the same.

JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Expected date of result

JAC 10th Result 2022: After June 15, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: Likely declared by June 15, 2022.

JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Website to check scores

www.jacresults.com

JAC Class 10, 12 Results 2022: When were the exams?

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. On the other hand, JAC Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. It is important to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council for the latest updates.