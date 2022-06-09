MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Meghalaya board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result tomorrow, websites, steps to check scores

Headlines

Cricket World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro timings extended by 30 minutes on THESE days, check details here

Meet Virat Kohli's 'bhabhi' Chetna Kohli, who lives in Delhi, leads luxurious lifestyle

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sex comedy fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

A masterclass on decimating fraud risk with Anirudh Mustyala

Noida: UP Police rescues eight-foot python from truck, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cricket World Cup 2023: Delhi Metro timings extended by 30 minutes on THESE days, check details here

Meet Virat Kohli's 'bhabhi' Chetna Kohli, who lives in Delhi, leads luxurious lifestyle

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sex comedy fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

Diabetes: 8 herbs to lower blood sugar levels

Superfoods Virat Kohli eats to build muscles and strength

7 best films of Tabu, as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer sex comedy fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

HomeEducation

Education

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Meghalaya board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result tomorrow, websites, steps to check scores

Once released, students will be able to check their MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at www.mbose.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tora is all set to release the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream tomorrow (June 10, 2022). Once released, students will be able to check their MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 at www.mbose.in. 

According to the official notice, "The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong." 

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Websites to check score on 

www.mbose.in
www.megresults.nic.in

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Steps to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mbose.in 

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details like your roll number and click on submit. 

Step 4: Now, your MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

For the uninformed, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tora conducted the Class 10 exams from March 24 till April 6, 2022. The Class 12 exams were held between March 25 to April 21, 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Cricket World Cup 2023: Can Indian players soak up the pressure?

Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal buys luxury house in Delhi worth crores, know price of Shark Tank judge's new buy

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Indian-American student miraculously saved in London, his heart stopped six times

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE