IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 650 vacancies, check eligibility, steps to apply

If you are looking to work as an Executive in India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) then you can apply for the same till May 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same via the official website - ippbonline.com.

The exam will be held in June 2022 (tentatively). Candidates will get to know about the exam date through Call Letters. Hall tickets can be downloaded 7-10 days after the application deadline. The application fee for the same is Rs 700.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

A total of 650 vacancies of executive will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on an online written test. The bank reserves the right to undertake a language proficiency test if required.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Age limit

25 to 30 years of age as of April 30, 2022.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IPPB - ippbonline.com

Step 2: Select the 'Careers' option on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Apply' link under the advertisement.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill in the form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the application form for future reference.