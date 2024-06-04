Twitter
India

Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Smriti Irani or Kishori Lal Sharma? Counting begins at 8 am

Incumbent MP Smriti Irani from BJP and Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma are the major candidates in the fray for the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held in India by the Election Commission in seven phases. The first phase began on April 19 and the seventh phase was conducted on June 1. The exit poll predictions were then announced which hinted at a massive victory for BJP-led NDA. On June 4, today, the final counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Incumbent MP Smriti Irani from BJP and Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma are the major candidates in the fray for the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP Uttar Pradesh registered a resounding victory winning 62 out of 80 seats. BJP’s Smriti Irani emerged victorious in the Amethi seat with 468514 votes, defeating Congress’ Rahul Gandhi who secured 413394 votes.

It will be an exciting contest to witness today with the Gandhi family fielding their trusted member Kishori Lal Sharma and BJP's Smriti Irani eyeing to retain her seat. 

The exit polls predicted NDA to win a majority in the state, making way for Smriti Irani to emerge victorious in the seat.

