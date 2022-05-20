Amid heavy rains in Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert in THESE 9 districts

File Photo

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" in nine Kerala districts forecasting isolated heavy rainfall as the southern state continued to receive good showers.

IMD issued the alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts.

A 'yellow alert' means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rain is very likely at one or two places over Kerala from 20th May to 22nd May." IMD further added that thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep for two days from today.

Considering the heavy rains even as the onset of the Southwest monsoon is expected only by the end of this month, the state government had called a meeting of the district collectors and issued directions to deal with any eventualities.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside.