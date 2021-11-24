Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT posts through walk-in interview- Check eligibility, dates here

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Central Railways is conducting a recruitment drive for candidates to fill multiple posts in the organization such as PGT, TGT, and Primary Teacher. The application process for the same is commencing from tomorrow, November 25.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for the vacancies of Central Railways can appear for the walk-in interviews which are scheduled for November 25, 26, and 27, 2021. Candidates can go through the details on cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The official notification reads, “This scheme will be valid for a maximum period of 200 working days and a minimum period or seven working days or availability of a regularly selected candidate whichever is earliest and subject to any instruction issued from time to time.”

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

P.G Teacher for English Subject: 1 post

P.G Teacher for Economics Subject: 1 post

P.G Teacher for Business Studies Subject: 1 post

T.G Teacher for Science Subject: 1 post

T.G Teacher for Computer Science Subject: 1 post

T.G Teacher for Social Science Subject: 1 post

T.G Teacher for English Subject: 2 post

Primary Teacher: 2 post

Total vacancies- 10 posts

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

P.G Teacher (English): Candidate must have done MA in (English Literature, as the main subject)/ B.Ed.

P.G Teacher (Economics): Candidate must have done MA in (Economics)/B.Ed

P.G Teacher (Business Studies): Candidate must have done M.Com/B.Ed

T.G Teacher (Science): Candidate must have done B.Sc/B.Ed/CTET.

T.G Teacher (Computer Science): Candidate must have done B.Sc in (Computer Science IT) and MCA.

T.G Teacher (Social Science): Candidate must have done BA (History/Geography or political Science), B.Ed.

T.G Teacher (English): Candidate must have done BA in (English) B.Ed/CTET.

Primary Teacher: Candidate must have done class 12th with at least 50% marks and D.Ed with 2 years.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Application and selection process

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts can do so by appearing for the walk-in interviews on the below-mentioned dates with all the required and self-attested documents. The venue of the interview is the chamber of Principal Central Railway Sec (EM) School and Jr College Kalyan.

Click here for the Indian Railways Recruitment 2021 notification

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Interview dates