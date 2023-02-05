Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 249 Civilian Personnel posts, details here

File photo

Indian Navy has invited applications for Civilian Personnel posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is till the 28th day from the starting date of registration. This recruitment drive will fill up 249 posts in the organisation.

Candidates applying for the post should have a matriculation certificate or equivalent from a recognised Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee: Candidates (except SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and women candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 205 through online mode by net banking or Visa / Master/ RuPay Credit / Debit Card/ UPI.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Selection Process:

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates by a screening of applications and written test. The date, time and venue of written examination will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates on registered E-mail IDs.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in >> Join Navy >> Ways to join >> Civilian >> Tradesman Skilled / NAD. Before filling online application form, candidates are advised to download online information guidelines containing instructions for filling up and submitting Online Application Form.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Notification