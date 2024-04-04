IIT Bombay reacts after reports claim '36% of students fail to get placed'

IIT Bombay shared data from an exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23.

IIT Bombay, one of the prestigious institutes in India, has reacted to the reports that suggested 36 per cent of students of IIT Bombay fail to secure placements. The institute also shared data from an exit survey conducted among graduating students in 2022-23. It said that the survey revealed that only 6.1 per cent of the graduating batch are yet to get a job.



Sharing the data in a chart, the institute wrote, "Lately there has been news that over 30% of IITB students do not get jobs! An exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23 says only 6.1% are still looking for jobs. Here is the survey result for you to decide..." As per the data, 57.1 per cent of the 2022-23 batch of IIT Bombay students secured jobs through college placements. Check out the post here:

Lately there has been news that over 30 of IITB students do not get jobs! An exit survey among graduating students in 2022-23 says only 6.1 are still looking for jobs. Here is the survey result for you to decide... pic.twitter.com/ICrAQUdpVt — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) April 4, 2024

