ICAR AIEEA UG, PG result 2020 released, here is how to check

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG Results 2020: Check the results on website-icar.nta.nic.in. Also, a scorecard is available for download.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 01:08 PM IST

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG Results 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) admissions in Agricultural Universities. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website-icar.nta.nic.in.

The scorecard is also available for download on the website. The exam was conducted on September 16, 17, 22, and 23 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Strict precautions were followed due to the epidemic. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps -

ICAR AIEEA UG, PG Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number.

Step 4: Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download and print out if necessary.

The result is based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the counseling round. The counseling schedule is yet to be announced.

The ICAR-AU system of India consists of 75 agricultural universities, including 64 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), 4 ICAR-DUs, viz. IARI, IVRI, NDRI and CIFE, 3 Central Agricultural Universities (CAU, Imphal, Dr. RPCAU, Pusa and RLB CAU, Jhansi), 4 Central Universities (CUs). The National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) recruits over 15,000 graduates, 11,000 postgraduates, and 2,500 PhDs annually.

