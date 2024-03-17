Twitter
HomeEducation

Education

ICAI CA May 2024 exams postponed due to Lok Sabha polls, new schedule to be released on…

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May 2024 exam dates due to a clash with the Lok Sabha Election dates, announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 04:01 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA May 2024 exam dates due to a clash with the Lok Sabha Election dates, announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

This year’s Lok Sabha Election will be conducted in 7 phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. Phase 1 will be held on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1. The counting for all phases will be done on June 4.

Keeping this in mind, ICAI will release a revised schedule on March 19 (Tuesday) on its official website, www.icai.org. Students appearing for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. 

“The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April – June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024.”

"Accordingly, The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) will issue the detailed revised schedule of May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening) on www.icai.org," the official notification sent by ICAI read.

Earlier, the CA foundation course exam was scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26. CA Intermediate course, group 1 exams were scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, 2024, and group 2 exams on May 9, 11, and 13.  The CA final course exams for Group 1 were scheduled to be held on May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 examinations on May 8, 10, and 12.

 

