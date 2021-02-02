ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 likely to be declared tomorrow, steps to check, other details

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Examination Results on February 3, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI Intermediate and Foundation Examinations in December 2020 can visit the official website of ICAI -- icai.org -- to check the examination results.

A Tweet regarding the release of the ICAI Intermediate and Foundation examinations was put out by the CCM of ICAI - Dhiraj Khandelwal - informing about the probable date for CA exams results.

CA Inter and Foundation both result will be in this week most probably on 3rd February. January 31, 2021

Steps to check the ICAI CA Examination Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website -- icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Result' link.

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password.

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Examination Results 2020 and take a prinout for future reference.

In certain cases, the ICAI may also share the CA results on the candidates' email id upon request. The results may also be shared through SMS on the candidates' registered mobile number.

The ICAI released the CA Final Examination Results 2020 on February 1, 2021. The highest marks in ICAI CA final exams was secured by Komal Kishor Jain from Mumbai with 75% marks. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts CA exam at three levels – Foundation, Intermediate and Final. Candidates who clear all the three levels are certified as Chartered Accountants.