ICAI CA Final Result 2022 likely to be out on THIS date at icai.org, check details

File Photo

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Final Result 2022 was announced today by CCM of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal. According to his latest tweet, the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will be released on either July 15, 2022, or July 16, 2022.

For more information, candidates are requested to log in to the official website of ICAI - www.icai.org. The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date is expected to release soon, however, going by the past, the CA results are announced on the first given date itself, in this case, July 15, 2022.

Notably, the CA Inter, Foundation Result 2022 dates are yet to be announced. The result date is expected to be out soon.

It is important to note that the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 will be declared for the exam that was held from May 14, 2022, to May 30, 2022. To check their ICAI CA Final Result 2022, students will require their ICAI CA admit cards.

Even the CA Inter Result 2022 will be declared soon for exams that were held in May. About the CA Foundation Result 2022, no official date has been announced yet, but the exam was held in June, therefore, the results are not expected at least before the end of July 2022.

Students are required to keep checking the official website for more information and updates about the upcoming results.